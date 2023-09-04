Starfield: Speedrunners has already completed the game in less than three hours

starfield It will be officially released on September 6, 2023, but it’s already been in early access for a few days. Not everyone is in a rush to play, but there is one category that definitely isn’t wasting time: namely com. speedrunners. In fact, not only was the player able to finish the Starfield in a few days, but he had already completed a sprint since then. about three hours.

Information shared via a discord servers Dedicated to a speed race, where a group of players exchange information on strategies, techniques and more to complete the Starfield as quickly as possible.

The user who surpassed this milestone for the first time is “Microbiologistwhich completed Starfield in 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 42 seconds. And as you can see in the video below (which is full of spoilers, of course), there are sections where the player can complete entire parts of the game in an instant and other points where instead everything slows down dramatically.