June 10, 2024

Spain, European Election Results: The Socialists led by Pedro Sanchez are defeated by the Conservatives

Samson Paul June 10, 2024 2 min read

Pedro Sánchez was defeated by the main opposition party, the People’s Party. Fox achieves good results and calls for early elections

I People’s Party The Spanish opposition leader outperforms the Socialists Pedro Sanchez Obtaining more than 34 percent of preferences in European Parliament elections. The Socialist Party led by the Prime Minister stopped short of 30 percent of the votes in the elections, which is a decrease compared to the previous elections.

Alberto Nunez Viejo’s party can be considered the first party But this victory did not represent a referendum against the current Spanish administration. However, the Conservative Party leader expressed his joy in his speech when the polls closed.

He said, “Today’s results are the best in European elections in 25 years. Since 1999. 25 years.”

also Far-right groups are achieving important results. Far right Fox, partner Italy brothersIt was able to double the number of members of the European Parliament by obtaining about 10% of the votes in the Iberian Peninsula, thus managing to maintain third place among the Spanish forces.

Leader of the Sovereign Party Santiago Abascal called on the Prime Minister to “reflect” After the “defeat” of the Socialists in the European elections and Call for new general elections.

According to Abascal, “the worst of Sanchez is yet to come.” Fox predicts “more corruption, more tyranny and less rule of law.”

Spanish conservatives compared these elections to the referendum on the administration of Pedro Sanchez.

