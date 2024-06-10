June 10, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Basketball, this is America’s dream team for the Paris Olympics: an excellent team

Basketball, this is America’s dream team for the Paris Olympics: an excellent team

Mirabelle Hunt June 10, 2024 2 min read

It may not be the legendary team at the Barcelona 92 ​​Games, but it’s pretty close. the United Statein Paris Olympicsthey will directly aim for the gold medal Basket (Fifth in a row) thanks to choosing a dream. The Dream Team actually consists of eleven parts of twelve. trainer Steve Kerr It was announced that they would travel to Europe LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo. H Anthony Davis.

Banchero dreams of the Olympics

They will play for last place Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown H Paolo Bancherowho after his debut in the NBA chose the Stars and Stripes national team, preferring Italy.

United States, first appearance against Serbia

After the draw for the Olympic tournament, the United States was included in the list Group C with Serbia, South Sudan And for the team that will win the Olympic qualifiers that will be held in Puerto Rico. Basketball matches will begin in Paris on July 27. Kerr’s dream team will make its debut the next day against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia.

LeBron, Curry and Durant: The last Olympics

It was LeBron James who called America’s best players to report. He is 39 years old and will be playing his last Olympic tournament. Parise could also mark the last five-ring appearances for Steph Curry (36) and Kevin Durant (35). Although the Olympics on home soil, in Los Angeles in 2028, could become an excellent reason to play for another four years.

See also  Peccioli by Ferragosto by Eric Fantazzini and Winter Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pietro Riva says “goodbye” to Petrov at the European Athletics Championships: he snatches silver but gets a yellow card

June 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“The worst caraz beat the sinner”

June 9, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Polo in England 2024

June 9, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Basketball, this is America’s dream team for the Paris Olympics: an excellent team

June 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Spain, European Election Results: The Socialists led by Pedro Sanchez are defeated by the Conservatives

June 10, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Pietro Riva says “goodbye” to Petrov at the European Athletics Championships: he snatches silver but gets a yellow card

June 10, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The new efficiency ranges mean that the average car consumption drops to 21 km/l

June 10, 2024 Noah French