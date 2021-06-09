Spain, “decisive steps” for a new page in Catalonia – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MADRID, June 08 – It is time to “turn the page” on the political and territorial dispute with Catalonia, and to do so, the Spanish government is ready to take “decisive steps”. This came at a press conference held by Maria Jesus Monteiro, spokeswoman for the Iberian Executive, in response to questions about the prospects for renewing the dialogue with the new Catalan regional administration, led by the moderate independent Pere Aragon.



At the center of the debate is the prospect of furloughing independence leaders convicted of attempting independence in 2017, a prospect that media folly considers imminent. “We have the right to live a new story,” Monteiro said. He also said: “We understand very well that there are people who hesitate to forgive,” but the government is obligated to take responsibility for every political moment and we believe that the best thing that can happen to us as a country is to leave ourselves once and for all on the shoulders of this episode.



Regarding the letter published yesterday by two media outlets of the former Catalan regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras – who is now in prison – in which he opposed holding a new unilateral referendum on independence like the one that happened in 2017, Monteiro said it was an “important task”. Gesture” and “step forward in the right direction.” (handle).

