Draghi signs the dpcm green card, from 1/7 valid across the EU – Politics

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has Sign the decree outlining the procedures for issuing green digital certificates for COVID-19 which will facilitate participation in public events, access to healthcare facilities (RSA) and travel throughout the national territory. With the signing of Dpcm – Notifies You Note – the conditions for operation of the EU Green Corridor Regulation are met, which from 1 July will ensure full interoperability of digital certificates for all EU countries.

It will be possible to obtain one of the green certificates for Covid 19 Even in the pharmacy. As an alternative to the digital version, Palazzo Chigi assures, documents can be requested from your GP, pediatrician or pharmacy, using your own health card. “From today, citizens will be able to start receiving notifications via email or SMS with a warning that the certificate is available and a code to download to a computer, tablet or smartphone. Messages will continue to be sent and activations open throughout the month of June and will be fully operational as of June 28 in time forActivation of the European Corridor scheduled for July 1The Ministry of Health specifies it in a memorandum. The green lane adds.”Contains a QR code The ones that you verify are correct and valid, to protect personal data, will be shown only to employees responsible for verifications under the law.”

“Departmental data is sent daily, so the wait is a maximum Two days to create the certificate. In cases of the first dose or a single dose depending on the type of vaccine, The problem will happen after 15 days“: This is what I read in the FAQ on dgc.gov.it on Green Pass. Regarding the negative test, “The data transfer takes a few hours, and the certificate will be issued during the day,” he explains, while in order to recover from Covid -19, it takes Transfer the data a few hours, the certificate will be generated at the latest the next day”

The site is up and running from today dgc.gov.it for the green lane. Palazzo Chigi makes it known. All certificates associated with immunizations made up to June 17 will be made available by June 28. The national IT platform dedicated to certification – explain the same sources – will gradually align with new vaccines.



For all information you can contact Immuni toll free 800.91.24.91Active every day from 8.00 to 20.00. The green certificate will be available for viewing and printing on a PC, tablet or smartphone