space, ASI is looking forward to the new challenges of 2023

Rome, 24 December. (Adnkronos) – The Italian Space Agency is looking at new challenges in space The year 2023 is about to begin, but is leaving behind an unforgettable “old year”. Events, launches, successful missions, scientific results of international importance and, above all, confirm the historic conventions that make “2022 an unforgettable year.” Starting with Ixpe, the first space observatory dedicated to the study of X-ray polarization. Born of an exclusive collaboration between NASA and the Italian space agency, on January 11, a month after its launch, the telescope sees first light by targeting telescopes on Cassiopeia A, the first of a long line of sources that Ixpe has studied over the course of this year.

February 1 marks the first launch with an Italian payload: the second generation CosmoSky-Med satellite reaches orbit on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This brings the number of Earth observation constellations of ASI and the Ministry of Defense to 6 samples, an “upgrade” that allows return times Faster visit and makes the radar system a more effective tool in emergency management. Samantha Cristoforetti returns to orbit April 27 with the Minerva mission. The Italian astronaut of the European Space Agency spends 170 days on the International Space Station, the first European woman to make a spacewalk and become the commander of the International Space Station, as well as the first Italian female astronaut to fly on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

ASI’s new program for nanosatellites has a name and a logo. It’s called Alcor and it will be presented on May 26 at the agency’s office in Rome. With 20 projects already selected in the Future Missioni Cubesat tender, our project is among the countries that are riding the wave of the small revolution. Destination Moon: On June 16, ASI and NASA signed an agreement for a preliminary study dedicated to the design of future lunar modules, the Multipurpose Lunar Habitat (MPH) module(s) proposed by ASI for the Artemis program. The agreement was signed by ASI President Giorgio Saccoccia and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

On July 13, the new ESA Vega-C bomber co-developed in Italy successfully completed its maiden flight. The rocket is an improved development of the original rocket and will deliver into orbit up to 2,200 kg of cargo and payloads of various shapes, sizes and weights. Absolute success for perhaps the most experimental mission of the year, Orbit, jointly with the Italian LiciaCube satellite. On October 27, a NASA probe hurled itself at the asteroid Dymorphos and managed to divert its trajectory. The only spectator of this world premiere is the LiciaCube, an ASI cube created by Italian company Argotec, whose cameras Leia and Luke are documenting the impact.

The most anticipated event of 2022 is the launch of the first mission of NASA’s New Moon Program on November 16. Artemis I successfully achieves its goals: It carries the Orion capsule into a retrograde orbit around the moon and certifies the United States’ new transportation system for human flight, which stops on December 11th. On board ASI ArgoMoon cubesat and a lot of Italian technology in the European Service Unit.

On November 22-23, Europe for Space sits down at the 2022 Ministerial Conference table and pledges to the European Space Agency €16.9 billion for the next three years, an increase of 16.6% over the previous three years. Italy, the first contributor to the optional programmes, is investing 3.083 million euros. December 13th is the start of the Mtg-1 satellite: lots of Italian technology aboard the first European lightning hunter. And at the end of a year punctuated by important milestones for Italian space, on December 16, in celebration of the launch of the first San Marco satellite, ASI celebrates its second National Space Day together with institutions, companies, research and schools: more than 80 initiatives in the country and 50 sold in Italian diplomatic offices.