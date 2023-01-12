public broadcasting stations

Two media rights NGOs have called on the South Sudanese authorities to release six journalists detained for distributing a video of 71-year-old President Salva Kiir having apparent incontinence during a party. The staff of the South Sudan Public Television Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) were arrested by agents of the National Security Service, CPJ denounced, citing media reports and other sources familiar with the case. The six are under investigation because of a video that went viral on social media in December, which mercilessly shows the left leg of the president’s traditional light gray suit getting wet while he played an anthem: stuck beside other people and military personnel, leaning on a walking stick with his hand over his heart, Kerr clearly observed Urine who even runs down the asphalt but decides not to react. Muthuki Momo, CPJ’s representative in sub-Saharan Africa, said the arrests fit a “pattern” of arbitrary detention whenever “the powerful” deem (media) coverage unfavorable”. Rapid termination of investigations with the six accused of knowing that a certain film was published to the public.

