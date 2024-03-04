Kamala Harris: The 6-week ceasefire in Gaza is holding – breaking news

“There must be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for at least six weeks as stipulated in the agreement on the table.” This was stated by US Vice President Kamala Harris, who will receive Israeli Defense Cabinet member Benny Gantz in Washington tomorrow.





“What we witness every day in Gaza is devastating.





We have received reports of families eating tree leaves or animal feed. Women who give birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care. He added that children die from malnutrition and dehydration.





“Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Just a few days ago, we saw desperate, hungry people approaching aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families after weeks of almost no aid reaching northern Gaza. They were greeted amid gunfire and chaos.” , the vice president said again, speaking from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, site of historic marches for African American civil rights.





“People in Gaza are starving. Conditions are inhumane. Our shared humanity compels us to act. As President Joe Biden said on Friday, the United States is committed to urgently providing more life-saving assistance to innocent Palestinians in need.” He stressed the need to “eliminate Hamas” and release all Israeli hostages.



