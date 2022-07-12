Softball, World Games 2022: Italy also falls against USA. Blue won 6-0

The match – a first-day rescue – immediately put our opponents in a favorable position, very efficient to put on the scoresheet from the very first innings. four points, Thanks to a home run by Hansen, a single with two outs, two runs by Pleasants and a single by Moultrie.
After two rounds ended in a stalemate, the United States forced their way back into office in the fourth inning. JeffersonThen complete the work with a sacrificial speed of one-fifth Michelle Moultrie It indicates 6-0 firm.
On Monday, July 11, the Italian softball team will be back on the field to face Chinese Taipei.
