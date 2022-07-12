Amor Polenta is so soft, the rich and greedy plum cake that recharges you with gluttony!

Amor Polenta is a very popular dessert typical of Lombardy, because in comparison with the classic plum cake it has an equally soft texture, but is richer and more delicious thanks to the ingredients that distinguish it. advice? A slice for breakfast and the week will taste completely different!

Tender that melts in the mouth, almost disappearing between the fingers if you try the tenderness: the dough is a cloud, with a full, incomparable flavour.

Apotheosis of absolutely pure goodness that everyone can imitate at home with great simplicity.

Nothing More Than Grandma’s Recipe: You can also make it in an instant, it’s very easy and will give you a golden and fragrant dessert

When you put it in the oven it will really start watering your mouth, it couldn’t be otherwise: the drenching aroma of the sweetness of this dessert will fill your home and over you even before you taste it and it will be a feast of senses. The first taste will take you straight to the paradise of goodness!

Ingredients

80g flour 00

80 grams of cornmeal

150 grams butter

150 grams granulated sugar

2 whole eggs

2 egg yolks

50 grams of almonds

60 gm roasted hazelnuts

Vanillin envelope

bag of baking powder

½ cup syrup (optional)

Preparing Amor Polenta, the very soft plum cake typical of Lombardy

To prepare this dessert, start by pouring the almonds and hazelnuts into the blender and run them a few times by chopping them finely. Beat the butter and sugar with an electric beater until the mixture is creamy and fluffy, then add the eggs and then the chopped dried fruit, always mixing well.

Finally add the cornmeal, vanilla, yeast and 00 flour you put together in a bowl, little by little, always mixing to avoid lumps. Halfway through the curing process, pour in the rum and finish by incorporating the powders well.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and transfer the soft, smooth mixture to a greased and floured loaf pan. Cook for about 50 minutes, always do a toothpick test to check the cooking and when it is well puffed and golden remove it. Let it cool completely, gently remove it from the mold and sprinkle with powdered sugar: enjoy it in all its softness!

