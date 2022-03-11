The new vans are used as vehicles from 30 years ago

In the United States, a new controversy has erupted over the National Postal Service US Postal Service (USPS). The USPS has ordered $ 6 billion in new vans for mail delivery, and these models are already dated and inefficient.

In an increasingly diagonal world at the forefront of energy, in between Skyscraper oil And gas reserves are at risk, and USPS was able to order, always open to new green technologies 165,000 polluting and inefficient vehicles, Ignited by petrol. For now, the vehicles have been ordered, but when they hit the roads in 2023 there is a risk that they will already be dated: these are vans with Ford petrol engines that will consume and pollute like never before.

We have it on paper 27.3 liters of fuel per 100 km (With air conditioning on), this could be a real drama for US finance – pumped petrol will rise to $ 3.60 a gallon (above all we know what’s going on in Italy. Diesel fuel in excess of petrol And prices are 2.50 euros per liter)

USPS calculated one An average of $ 2.19 per gallon, With an imaginary $ 2.50 gallon figure in 2040. A project that is completely blown away due to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, affects many countries in the world from the point of view energy. So we come to the part where we talk about the middle ground: USPS spent $ 6 billion to upgrade a 30-year-old fleet that consumed 28.7 liters of fuel per 100 km and had a new one. Consumption increased by just 5%. 90% of new vans run on petrol and fail at full range.

