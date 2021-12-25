So many passes by the group, we are united”

Treasury In Slovak this means treasury. They called him this name in the youth academies. Milan Skriniar He has the size of a closet and the tender heart of, “I’m not a bad guy.” He’s in his fifth season with the Nerazzurri, and he’s only been a senator for 26 years. Here are some excerpts from his interview with Il Corriere della Sera:

Does Eriksen’s drama distinguish it? How did you try it?

“I was in the European Championship. We watched TV and the commentator was speaking Russian and I didn’t understand anything and saw a player on the ground. Then from the Internet they assured me. We do a nice job, we get paid well, but life is one. I’ve thought about it a lot, but I don’t want to think that something like that could happen to me.”

Like last year, I started slowly: Inter look like a sprinter coming out poorly from the blocks. because?

“I wonder too. It is also a physical question with so many close matches, but it is proof that the team never gives up.”

Are there many matches? Are you afraid of injuries?

“I would like to play all the time, then I don’t have the strength to play 60 matches a year.”

Inter favorite on the title?

“I think yes. A lot passes by the group, we are united.”