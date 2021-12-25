December 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Inter, Skriniar: Scudetto? Siamo i favoriti: passa tanto dal gruppo, noi siamo uniti

So many passes by the group, we are united”

Mirabelle Hunt December 25, 2021 2 min read

Hubs Milan Skriniar

Treasury In Slovak this means treasury. They called him this name in the youth academies. Milan Skriniar He has the size of a closet and the tender heart of, “I’m not a bad guy.” He’s in his fifth season with the Nerazzurri, and he’s only been a senator for 26 years. Here are some excerpts from his interview with Il Corriere della Sera:

latest football

Skriniar in the Inter moment and the Scudetto

Does Eriksen’s drama distinguish it? How did you try it?

“I was in the European Championship. We watched TV and the commentator was speaking Russian and I didn’t understand anything and saw a player on the ground. Then from the Internet they assured me. We do a nice job, we get paid well, but life is one. I’ve thought about it a lot, but I don’t want to think that something like that could happen to me.”

Like last year, I started slowly: Inter look like a sprinter coming out poorly from the blocks. because?

“I wonder too. It is also a physical question with so many close matches, but it is proof that the team never gives up.”

Are there many matches? Are you afraid of injuries?

“I would like to play all the time, then I don’t have the strength to play 60 matches a year.”

Inter favorite on the title?

“I think yes. A lot passes by the group, we are united.”

Skriniar Osimene

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“If football didn’t exist, someone would have worked at McDonald’s…”

December 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Calhanoglu: Inter is a stronger team than Milan. Thanks Inzaghi! Derby, pulled because…”

December 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Japan slaps China: Tokyo will not send high-ranking officials to the Beijing Olympics

December 24, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Mali: The West condemns the deployment of Russian mercenaries – Ultima Ora

December 25, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Super Green Pass After two doses or booster, what can be done and when the buffer will be needed

December 25, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Current account, how to protect money from recession

December 25, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Borian, the great nightmare will come again this time. There is a date »ILMETEO.it

December 25, 2021 Karen Hines