Snowfall from Monday 22nd, even on the plains at very low altitudes, let's see where

The phase of cold bad weather coming to Italy is confirmed: with the expected drop in temperatures, snow will return to very low altitudes, inland almost to the plains.
All eyes will be on the horizon in particular until the evening of Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd April, when a cold front of Arctic origin from northern Europe could pass through the Rhone Gate into the Mediterranean. This particular structure favors the formation of a Cyclone Capable of stirring up a wave in the Ligurian Sea Cold bad weather Over most of Italy.
Thanks to the further drop in temperatures we expect Heavy snowfall almost to the plains (300 meters above sea level) in the Ligurian interior, Piedmont (Cuneo, Monferrato, Langhe, Turin valleys) and Valle d'Aosta. The Flaky You can even see straight through them In the plains Especially in Province of Asti, Cuneo and Lower Turin area. Technically, these are called sudden snowfalls “Heavy snowfall“ (Transfer of cold from high altitudes towards land induced by heavy rains) and especially for those who love cold and snow, one of the most exciting events, characterized by very wet and heavy scales, large dimensions, rather visual, but because of the strong intensity that often causes rapid accumulations, more problems for transportation can cause
Lots of snow in other parts of the Alps, with flakes from 600 meters above sea level.
