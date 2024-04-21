Snowfall from Monday 22nd, even on the plains at very low altitudes, let's see where

Even the plains get snow

The phase of cold bad weather coming to Italy is confirmed: with the expected drop in temperatures, snow will return to very low altitudes, inland almost to the plains.

All eyes will be on the horizon in particular until the evening of Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd April, when a cold front of Arctic origin from northern Europe could pass through the Rhone Gate into the Mediterranean. This particular structure favors the formation of a Cyclone Capable of stirring up a wave in the Ligurian Sea Cold bad weather Over most of Italy.