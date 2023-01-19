Snow today, Friday 20 scattered clouds, Saturday 21 cloudy sky » ILMETEO.it

Parma, weather for Thursday January 19, 2023. The day is marked by snowfall or snowfall, the minimum temperature will be 1°C, maximum 2°C.

Parma weather forecast

Parma weather in real time – Thursday, January 19th

Real time situation 08 : 56 Covered Third Weather reporter John C. radar detection: 8 : 50 Consistent precipitation Intensity: 3.0 out of 12 Open radar

Real time situation: The last report from our users at 8:56 a.m. reported mostly clouds and a temperature of -3°C.

The closest radar detection at 8:50 indicated no precipitation at a strength of 3 out of 12.

According to the latest weather forecast, the next few hours will be marked by light snowfall, with a temperature of -2°C. Weak winds from the northwest, with a force of 4 km/h. There is snow.

Parma weather 3 days

Thursday, January 19th: a day marked by snow or snowfall, min 1°C, max 2°C. In particular, we will have light snow showers in the morning, and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be recorded at 2am and will be 2°C, minimum 1°C at 6pm, lowest freezing point will be 330m at 1pm and minimum snow depth, 0m, at 2am. The wind will be light in the morning from the northwest, with a strength of about 5 km / h, while the rest of the day will be from the north-north-west, with a strength of 13 km / h. It will be least visible at 7 am and it will be 130 metres. The highest solar intensity will be at 11 am with a UV value of 0.1, which corresponds to 88 W/m2.

Friday 20 January: Day characterized by partly cloudy sky conditions, temperatures range between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius. In detail: scattered clouds in the morning and some scattered clouds in the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature will be recorded tomorrow at 3 pm and will be 5°C, and the minimum will be 2°C at midnight. The wind will be light in the morning coming from the north with a strength of about 6 km / h, and light from the northwest in the afternoon with a strength of about 11 km / h, in the evening light from the northwest with an intensity ranging between 8 km / h and 15 km / h. Lowest visibility will occur at midnight and will be 710m. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 pm with a UV value of 1.7, which corresponds to 435 W/m2.

Saturday 21st January: A day marked by cloudy skies. During the day, the maximum temperature is recorded at 3 pm and is 4 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 0 degrees Celsius at 8 am, and the winds are moderate throughout the day coming from the northwest, with a strength between 16 and 22 km. / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 o’clock with a UV value of 1.6, which corresponds to 413 W/m2.

