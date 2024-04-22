Snow, low elevation, will fall in affected areas from Tuesday onwards

It will snow in the next few days

As we expected it started snowing again Almost on the plains (300 meters above sea level) In the Ligurian interior, Piedmont (Cuneo, Monferrato, Lange, Turin valleys) and western Emilia.

Technically, these are called sudden snowfalls “Heavy snowfall“ (Transfer of cold from high altitudes towards land induced by heavy rains) and especially for those who love cold and snow, one of the most exciting events, characterized by very wet and heavy scales, large dimensions, rather visual, but because of the strong intensity that often causes rapid accumulations, more problems for transportation can cause

We have beautiful live images of webcams A strange landscape Wrapped in soft white cloth. Feels like we're back in the middle of winter! Live webcam from the Northern Apennines The Neve It will decrease over time Monday, April 22 From 400 m in the Alps and Prealps Tall and over a good portionNorthern Apennines (from 500 m).