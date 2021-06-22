Smog, 4 Italian cities among the worst in Europe: all in the Po Valley. Cremona is the black shirt of the country and the second in the continent

between Most polluted cities In Europe, four of them are Italians and a short distance from each other. They are all found in Bo . Valley: The most polluted city in Italy (and the second on the continent) is Cremona, followed by PaviaAnd the Brescia e Vicenza. according toEuropean Environment Agency (Aea) The quality of the air we breathe in these cities “so poor”This is unhealthy. The classification prepared by the Society takes as a reference the concentration of fine dust in the air between them 2019 and 2020, starting with the maximum indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 10 micrograms 2.5 m powder (with an aerodynamic diameter equal to or less than 2.5 micrometers) per cubic meter of air. Air quality is defined as “alarming” when the concentration of fine dust exceeds 25 micrograms for a prolonged period.

The four Italians share the negative assessment with other European cities, including some located near coal-mining basins. The absolute worst, in fact, is Novi Saxes in Poland (27.31), followed by Cremona (25.86), Slavonsky Brod, in Croatia (25.75) and Vicenza (25.58). But the list also includes other Polish cities, such as Krakow, Piotrkow and Zuri, as well as Italian Brescia and Pavia. Rome go better than MilanWith a concentration of 12.94 compared to 20.13 in the Lombardy capital. Unsurprisingly, the best air quality (particle concentration below 5 µg/m3) is that of some cities in Northern Europe, such as Umeå, Sweden, and Tampere, Finland. While in third place there Funchal, in Portugal. With a concentration of 5.8, the best Italian capital is sassari, followed her in a few locations far from Genoa e Livorno.

The European Agency has also developed a smog map which analyzes urban air quality in 323 European cities, from the cleanest to the least healthy based on measurements from the past two years. As stated in the accompanying report published on the Agency’s website, while on the one hand, air quality has improved significantly in recent years, on the other hand, air pollution remains high in many European cities. Causing – in 2018 – approx 471,000 dead Premature in 41 countries on the continent.