Flood nightmare in Germany, destroying dozens of Audi cars

More than 100 victims and more than 1,300 missing. heavy scale Flood The ones that hit Germany and part of Belgium are only temporary: the army and all rescue workers are forced to update the list of people who have disappeared or been killed by the worst floods in the two countries in recent decades. A nightmare for the affected areas, which also included many commercial activities, including Car agents.

As evidenced by a video shared by the user Facebook social networking site, in fact, a Audi Center in Leverkusen It was submerged by the water that had recently fallen on the German city. A real flood did not leave an escape for the four-ring cars that were located inside the dealership: Audi scores were actually destroyedBecause of the flow of water, many of them ended up on top of each other. It is difficult to think of any kind of salvation for these models: the engine and electronics above all, if they come into contact with water, will undoubtedly be irreparably damaged. There are many models involved in this “carnage”, and many of them are RS models: from the RS 6 Avant to the RS Q3 Sportback, through the 100% electric e-tron GT, the e-tron Sportback and the e-tron. No hope even for some thermal SUVs, like the Q3 and Q5, not even for the flagship Q8.