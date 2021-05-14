May 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sladen contacts a gynecologist in the United States

Sladen contacts a gynecologist in the United States

Noah French May 14, 2021 2 min read

According to Cassetta Dello Sport, Sladon Ibrahimovic’s question is whether the knee injury he suffered this weekend should be treated without any surgery. “They are at least trying to save the Europeans,” the newspaper writes, but the issue is not only linked to the European Championship, but also to Milan next season.

Al-Shwaidi has not been ruled out of half of last year’s games due to injuries and the club do not want him to continue with his knee injuries this fall.

Claire Sports Magazine The current injury is “mysterious” and without a diagnosis or official contact, only technician Stefano Pioli has commented briefly and clearly on the situation.

Read more: AC on Sladon’s injury Milan News: Mild Depression

According to the newspaper, Sladen contacted Dr. Volker Musahel, who was in Sweden for a consultation with Freddie Woo, a surgeon in the United States on his right knee. The 39-year-old had long-standing problems with his left knee, but was known to have fallen into a strange path and was due to leave for Sunday’s match against Juventus.

Milan have missed two games this season and next Sunday, and it is now clear that Slaton will miss both.

Before the league captain John Anderson’s selection for the European Championship on Tuesday will include injury reports of fictional hero Alexander Isaac with Ibrahimovic in the Swedish match.

Isaac was transferred on Wednesday against Atletico de Madrid and had a concussion in the back of his left thigh.

To me Game World It is unclear whether the Swedish player will be able to play in the Real Sociedad match against Real Valladolid on Sunday, and the team could do without him in the next and final game of the season.

READ  Smuggling gangs: Immigrants to Europe illegally despite the epidemic

Read more: 2021 European Football Championship: The best guide for all dates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Curfew order and tensions: The tense wait of the majority

May 14, 2021 Noah French
7 min read

Emissions and half-facts, what Conte did not say

May 13, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The United States receives மில்லியன் 4 million from the anti-Govt program: it spends on travel and supercars

May 13, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Sladen contacts a gynecologist in the United States

May 14, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Funding: Forward Oaktree, aiming to control Inter Rebus sponsorship

May 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Amici 2021, Aka7even breaks the silence on Martina

May 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Few cases are in the historic center, and a higher percentage outside on

May 14, 2021 Karen Hines