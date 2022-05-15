US reunites and defeats Austria – RSI Swiss radio and television

In Group B’s seventh match, the United States defeated Austria 3-2. Bader’s men took the lead at 14’25 “Nisner doubled with Huber 20 minutes at 34’26”, which was then doubled by Bellos, who then scored the first goal to catch the Austrians. Scored at 63’07 “.

In another match in the afternoon, France overtook Kazakhstan 2-1, giving them their first victory. The TransSulfines were forced to chase their opponents, who scored with Orekov at 5’08 “and were able to break the deadlock in the second period thanks to Texier’s goal at 32’31.

Sweden finally beat the Czech Republic 5-3 in Group B on the day. Red Cross Championship) and Asland. The Czech then diligently tried to close the gap, but so far no one was able to pierce Helberg.