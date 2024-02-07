February 7, 2024

Skoda Octavia 2024 Here are the concept drawings that were revealed on February 14 – News

Karen Hines February 7, 2024

Skoda has shared the first images of the redesign of the new Octavia

February 7, 2024

IOn February 14, the redesign was made Skoda Octavia Waiting to discover all the news, Skoda Share some teasers for the car.

Skoda shared some photos of the new car's designs Skoda Octavia According to the statements of the new automaker Hair restyling It will still be available in both versions Berlin than it was in the version station trolley.

In the part Before From the car, it seems that Skoda will update the appearance of the Octavia with the new He goes Equipped with Matrix Led technology and new mask. Moreover, with the new redesign, variants will also remain available Sportline H rupee.

Rear Skoda Octavia 2024

toThe new Octavia should offer several new features on the interior as well Passenger compartment And, according to the latest rumours, tasty communicateCircular selectors with small built-in display. Furthermore, the automaker could offer a regenerative system Information and entertainmentIt features a larger screen and a new interface.

Finally, regarding MotorsThe new Skoda Octavia should be equipped with modern engines group Volkswagen (Maybe it's all electrified).

