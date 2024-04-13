Sinner was defeated by Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

Yannick, one step away from victory, suffered a problem with his right leg (and a serious refereeing error) but finished the match: 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

journalist 13 April 2024 – Milan



When opponents fail, the body takes care of it: Jannik Sinner succumbs to Stefanos Tsitsipas, who managed to come back from a break down in the third set thanks to a problem with the Italian's right leg. Sinner was about to go ahead with a double break when he started to feel uncomfortable, he quickly closed the score at 4-3 and returned serve but without much strength in his legs. Indeed, the Greek took advantage of that, and came back 4-4 and went up 5-4 to close 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. The Greek therefore goes to Monte Carlo in the final, waiting for the winner between Djokovic and Ruud, and will go in search of his third Monaco title tomorrow. Who knows what would have happened if the referee had noticed the double fault on Yannick's double in the fifth game of the third set?

the match — In the first set, Yannick starts serving, a situation he doesn't particularly like. He's not very precise and immediately ends up down 0-30 and has to save a break point but holds serve. However, he was unsuccessful in the third game when there were two break chances and Tsitsipas did not miss the opportunity, taking a 2-1 lead and extending the lead to 3-1. Yannick is inaccurate, makes many mistakes and has no effect in responding, so the Greek does not end up in danger and wins the first set with a score of 6-4. The second half starts in a very different way, as Sinner's break in the second half is consolidated immediately afterwards to make it 3-0. So few clearances in the seventh game when he came back from 30-0 down that he had to defend himself from counterattacks. He regains focus but above all the first and closes 5-2. When it came time to serve for the set, a forehand error and a backhand error gave Tsitsipas two chances to break again. On a fiery day, fortunately the ice in Yannick's veins does not melt, he cancels it and reaches the specified point but it is not over yet. He had to save himself three more times and did so by winning the second set 6-3, finishing on serve and volley.

Conclusion — In the third he immediately put the turbo on, leading 15-30 with a call contested by the referee, giving Tsitsipas a break point and Yannick immediately exploits it with a response of his own. Break, 1-0 and immediate confirmation for 2-0. In the fifth game, Jannik scored a brilliant shot and smiled on the bench, and Tsitsipas was in a state of confusion, due to a double fault that ended the match at 15-30 and conceded a break point with a backhand, which was canceled out by an ace. Siner has a second goal, but this time an error by the referee (he does not see the double fault) saves the Greek who closes the ace and remains in the run. Jannik has a physical problem, his right leg has been treated and he returns to the field and receives two counters. He scores three points in a row but the Greek clears the ball to make it 5-3 and has a chance to come back. It's back to 4-4. Everything has to be done again. Tsitsipas leads 5-4 and Jannik is receiving treatment again but is struggling to stay on his feet. The Greek passes and will look for his third title in Monte Carlo.