Giulia De Lellis and Damante together again? Chiara Nasti's comment drives fans crazy

Another development in between Giulia De Lellis and Andrea Damanti. Ex-spouses men and women, one of the most beloved people on the small screen, is back to see them together. For many flashbacks since they're both single: Julia He ended his long relationship with his descendant Carlo BerettaDamante said goodbye to the actress Elisa Visari. Right now, the people directly involved are only saying a word Comment by Chiara Nasti, A friend of De Lellis, he drove Damelis fans crazy.

Are Giulia De Lellis and Andrea Damante getting back together? Comment by Chiara Nasti

the Zaccagni's wife He slyly commented on the latest photos of Giulia De Lellis, in which the former suitor shows off, among other things, a bodysuit from the Chiara fashion line: “You have a more relaxed friend face hahaha,” Nasty Books. For many, a clear sign of the reunion with Andrea Damanti, whom the influencer from Pomezia saw again in recent days in Milan. “Chiarita is also Damilis.”Some followers pointed out. “It's the Botox sisters.”Giulietta was quick to respond, but for many, the cats are thinking and all that remains is to wait for new developments…