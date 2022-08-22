Giovinazzi in Free Practice 1 with Haas at Monza and Austin

Rome – Antonio Giovinazzi will return to Formula 1Even if only for two looks. The Italian driver, who was knocked out by Alfa Romeo at the end of last season, will move to the track with Haas Free Training Sessions 1 In the Italian Grand Prix to me Monza In the US Declaration Austin. Gunther SteinerThe US national team manager commented on the news as follows: “We are delighted to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi back to the team for two exits during PL1, Ferrari wanted to give Antonio some time in a Formula 1 car At one of the races this weekend we are naturally happy to help him. We had a similar situation in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari. The obvious difference between then and now is the experience he gained from racing in the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he would be able to give us in Italy and America. I can’t wait to see Antonio again and bring him back to the ring with us.”