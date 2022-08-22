August 22, 2022

Giovinazzi in Free Practice 1 with Haas at Monza and Austin

Mirabelle Hunt August 22, 2022 2 min read

RomeAntonio Giovinazzi will return to Formula 1Even if only for two looks. The Italian driver, who was knocked out by Alfa Romeo at the end of last season, will move to the track with Haas Free Training Sessions 1 In the Italian Grand Prix to me Monza In the US Declaration Austin. Gunther SteinerThe US national team manager commented on the news as follows: We are delighted to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi back to the team for two exits during PL1, Ferrari wanted to give Antonio some time in a Formula 1 car At one of the races this weekend we are naturally happy to help him. We had a similar situation in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari. The obvious difference between then and now is the experience he gained from racing in the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he would be able to give us in Italy and America. I can’t wait to see Antonio again and bring him back to the ring with us.”

Giovinazzi also commented on the news of his return to Formula 1: I am very pleased to have the opportunity to drive again in the official Formula 1 sessions. orPlus simulation guide It is important to get behind the wheel of a real car I can’t wait to put the suit and helmet back on. It will be an opportunity to get acquainted with new generation cars. This is the best way to prepare if you are called as a backup driver. Driving on challenging and exciting tracks like Monza and COTA makes it more exciting. Thanks to the Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari, I can’t wait to make my contribution to the team I already worked with in 2017.”

