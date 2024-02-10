February 10, 2024

Singers and guests tonight in order of release, hour by hour – Corriere.it

Lorelei Reese February 10, 2024 2 min read

Sanremo 2024 will close on Saturday 10 February. the The official lineup for the fifth and final evening From the 74th Italian Song Festivalincluding offers All 30 singers compete. At the Ariston Theater he will return with Amadeus Baddour Co-hosted by Fiorello.

It starts at 8.45pm and ends at 2.40am. Here it isList of competing singers and guests in hour-by-hour order of release:

Guests will be Luca Argentero, Claudio Gioi To present “Makari 3”, Gigliola Cinquetti On the sixtieth anniversary of “Non ho l'età” and the dancer Roberto Paul. The rapper will perform on the stage of a ship anchored off the coast of Sanremo I hope, While he will be there in Colombo Square at the Suzuki Theatre Tananay.

during Last evening of Sanremo 2024 Artists will be voted on By the audience at home via television. At the end of the voting, a ranking will be drawn up determined by the average between the percentages of the last evening and the previous evenings, which will determine the final ranking from 30th to 6th place.

After the top five are announced, the votes will be rearranged. The artists will perform again and will be voted on Judging from the press room (33%), from the radio judging panel (33%) and from the audience at home via television broadcast (34%). The sum of the votes of the three components will decide The festival's winning song.

