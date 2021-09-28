New World is currently the most played game on Steam, watch file for servers – Nerd4.life

currently new world is the game most played that it steam With nearly seven hundred thousand players. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was also surpassed, and ended up in less than a few thousand people. Far beyond DoTA 2 with 520,000 players. In short, the more hours that pass, the more successful Amazon Games seems to be. It remains to be seen if he will be able to maintain it over time. In the meantime, it was a really good start.



new world Literally started with a blast, scored more than 500,000 contemporary players employment server At launch, with very long queues forming, which in some cases require hours of waiting to start playing.

It is clear Amazon Games I didn’t expect such a start, although New World can boast dozens of game servers around the world, an indication that the studio believes very strongly in the project.

The discomfort of those who do not have access to the game is reflected in Steam Reviews, where most negative people talk about the impossibility of playing (we know that using reviews for similar complaints is not really traditional, but nothing can be done about it).

Be that as it may, there are currently 532,535 contemporary players in the New World (number SteamDB), but the number is growing, and it is likely that by the end of the day the Amazon MMORPG will be able to overtake Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in the ranking of most played games (even if it is still a long way to go).



Today we just reported how New World ranked #1 in the global sales rankings on Steam, higher than FIFA 22.