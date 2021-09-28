September 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New World is currently the most played game on Steam, watch file for servers - Nerd4.life

New World is currently the most played game on Steam, watch file for servers – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 28, 2021 2 min read

currently new world is the game most played that it steam With nearly seven hundred thousand players. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was also surpassed, and ended up in less than a few thousand people. Far beyond DoTA 2 with 520,000 players. In short, the more hours that pass, the more successful Amazon Games seems to be. It remains to be seen if he will be able to maintain it over time. In the meantime, it was a really good start.


The New World is the first among the most played on Steam

Original news:
new world Literally started with a blast, scored more than 500,000 contemporary players employment server At launch, with very long queues forming, which in some cases require hours of waiting to start playing.

It is clear Amazon Games I didn’t expect such a start, although New World can boast dozens of game servers around the world, an indication that the studio believes very strongly in the project.

The discomfort of those who do not have access to the game is reflected in Steam Reviews, where most negative people talk about the impossibility of playing (we know that using reviews for similar complaints is not really traditional, but nothing can be done about it).

Be that as it may, there are currently 532,535 contemporary players in the New World (number SteamDB), but the number is growing, and it is likely that by the end of the day the Amazon MMORPG will be able to overtake Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in the ranking of most played games (even if it is still a long way to go).


Steam, the most played at the time of writing
Steam, the most played at the time of writing

Today we just reported how New World ranked #1 in the global sales rankings on Steam, higher than FIFA 22.

See also  The Guardian Owls criticize, on Steam Italians, but they don't buy and ask for many refunds - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The next beta is open to everyone on Xbox, maybe even Steam – Nerd4.life

September 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The latest update made simulation easier – Nerd4.life

September 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Microsoft has a surprise for anyone who owns an Xbox 360

September 27, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The Netherlands, planning to kill Mark Rutte: the arrest of the leader of the Unity Party

September 28, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

El’ira della Meloni: “I was left alone to run this election campaign”

September 28, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Schneider abandons Cairo factory: 130 workers at risk

September 28, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Gf Vip, Soleil Sorge, and intimacy at 5 am. “Shame on you” breaking into the house – Libero Quotidiano

September 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese