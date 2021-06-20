June 21, 2021

Shooting in Mexico: At least 15 people die on the US border

Noah French June 20, 2021 1 min read

At least 15 people have been killed in a series of attacks in several neighborhoods of the Mexican border town of Rhinosa. Gunmen in several vehicles opened fire, unleashing panic in the area. The state agency that coordinates security forces said in a statement that the attacks began Saturday afternoon in several neighborhoods east of the city, along the McAllen border in Texas. One person was killed in a police raid near the border bridge, but it is unclear whether the others were attacked or targeted by random attacks.

Army, National Guard and state police have been mobilized to deal with the shooting. Authorities say a man with two women was abducted in the trunk of his car, and they were arrested and they hijacked three vehicles. Rhinoza Mackie Mayor Esther Artes Dominguez sent a tweet saying the attack should be shed light on and citizens should be protected. Crime in the region has long been dominated by the Gulf Cartel, but there have been rifts within the gang.

