School, draft plan: ‘Returning to the Presence of Challenge’ – Chronicles

The provision of the school program to local authorities has been postponed. The text drawn up by the Ministry of Education is ready, but it has been decided that it will be proposed for the regions next week. In fact, the governors summoned today will meet precisely to fully explore the various measures for returning to school.

“At the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year, the Council for Technical Sciences (CDS) noted that the challenge is to ensure that school activities are carried out in the presence of all, and that delays are offset and strengthened. We hope so. ” This can be read in the preface to the draft 2021-22 School Plan developed by the Ministry of Education in view of the resumption of school activities.

“Epidemic control requires a balance between safety in terms of the socio-emotional well-being of students and school staff, the quality of educational environments and learning processes, and respect for the constitutional rights to health and education.”

“To ensure a return to the fullness of school life, it is essential that teaching and non-teaching staff across the country ensure full participation in the vaccination campaign, contribute to the safe resumption of greater vaccine protection and activities. This is one of the first points in the draft 2021-22 school plan drawn up by the Ministry of Education in view of the resumption of school activities.

“It is essential – the document says – that the school community, while having a fundamental role to play in promoting knowledge and adhering to anti-Govt rules, must make people understand the value of the vaccine and its infectiousness dimension. Protecting the health of the most vulnerable subjects “.