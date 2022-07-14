Wärtsilä confirms Trieste’s concerns: “We will stop production activity at Bagnoli della Rosandra.” 450 workers at risk

Official Trieste: Concerns have been confirmed. The Wärtsilä Group announced this morning, Thursday 14 July, that it intends to move forward with centralizing production of four-stroke engines in Vaasa, Finland by halting production at the Bagnoli della Rosandra site.

The shutdown of production activity at the Trieste site could result in a setback in terms of employing about 450 employees.

The confrontation between the company, institutions and trade unions – as described in the official memorandum issued by the company – takes place within the terms and in the manner specified by law.

The Group’s strategy is to constantly monitor production capacity in order to ensure that operational efficiency always remains competitive. Over the years, the group has constantly strengthened its production presence and with the new European organization we are taking the next step to enhance our competitiveness and create a structure capable of ensuring future growth.

Italy and Trieste will continue to be important to Wärtsilä in many areas, as we aim to be part of the decarbonization of the energy and marine industries. Under the difficult circumstances of recent years, our staff at Trieste have distinguished themselves for their professionalism.

However, we need to focus our manufacturing assets in Europe to improve our competitiveness. We understand the impact this decision will have on people and their families, and we are immediately committed to collaborating with unions and labor organizations to identify all possible solutions to support our people. Italy and Trieste will continue to be important to Wärtsilä. In the future, Bagnoli della Rosandra will focus on research and development, sales, project management, sourcing, assistance and training, activities in which the majority of our employees already work in Trieste today.

In this regard, for the Trieste plant, the group is evaluating the possibility of future investments associated with the development of sustainable fuel technologies. The planned organizational changes will not have any impact on the Wärtsilä Motors portfolio and the services and attention to customer needs will remain the same. Furthermore, to ensure that we remain competitive, the supply chain will remain largely unchanged, including our Italian suppliers.

AGNEVALL CEO: “Trieste and Italy will continue to be important”

