Severe lockdown on unvaccinated people in Austria: work, food and walk – foreign

Vienna, November 12, 2021 – Close hard for me Not vaccinatedAnd Austria In a full fourth wave, early Monday, it could impose severe restrictions on those who are not vaccinated: no vaxes will be able to go out only to go to work, buy basic necessities and “walk”. This was announced by the Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

But the measure has already sparked controversy. The official green light should arrive on Sunday, when the chancellor will hold a video conference with state governors to assess the measure. It will come into force in Salzburg on Monday (Christmas markets will open only to vaccinators and healers) and in Upper Austria, but the nationwide blockade must start from The next Wednesday. The Austrian prime minister said he wanted to find a “national solution” by excluding people who had been vaccinated and recovered from lockdown within six months.

The checks will be random, “We don’t live in a police state, nor can we and want to check every street corner,” Schallenberg explained. The ruling also includes a vaccination obligation for health professionals.

But the fourth wave is showing itself all over Europe. According to the World Health Organization, the ancient continent It is the only region in the world As injuries and deaths due to Covid are constantly increasing for the sixth consecutive week.

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) talks about the situation ‘Very worrying’ in 10 countries: Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Slovenia. The situation is determined in 10 other countries “worrying”: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovakia. “low anxiety” Alternatively for Italy, Malta, Sweden and Spain.

In Austria, as in Switzerland, in addition to the lockdown, there are also creative initiatives to attract those who have not yet been vaccinated. For example tomorrow Austrian AirlinesIn partnership with Vienna Airport and the Red Cross, it will provide vaccination for 300 people on board the airline’s Boeing 777. A two-person flight to New York is also available.

Extract many entries into the great Burgenland “vaccination lottery”, launched by Governor Hans-Peter Doskozel in September, from 1,000 prized prizes, including the VW Golf GTI, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mini Cooper Cabrio, 15 eBikes and many more technology prizes and tickets Cultural and tourist performances in Austrian territory. Result: 12,911 people were vaccinated.

Regarding the closure of non-vaccinators in Austria, the European Union Commission expressed itself, stating that it is a decision That “it is up to the member states”.

