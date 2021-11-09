Serie A: Sports judge, six ineligible | News

These are Besa, Kalinic, Macengo, cautioned Milinkovic, Martinez-Quarta and Nicolau.

Six were disqualified by the sports judge, all for one day, after the 12th round of Serie A. These are the expelled Besa (Verona), Kalinic (Verona) and Macengo (Udinese). Milinkovic (Fiorentina) warned Martinez Wednesday (Fiorentina) and Nicolau (Spezia). A huge loss for Viola who, given the match against Milan, will have to do without a central defender. Among the clubs are fines for Milan, Verona and Salernitana.

The Italian also loses the trusted deputy Daniel Nicolini, who stopped his role “to obtain, in 25 minutes of the second half, an insulting expression directed at the coach of the opposing team; a violation revealed by the fourth official.”

The fine imposed on Verona amounts to 10,000 euros “for making all its supporters repeatedly chant offensive choirs of regional origin against the fans of the opposing team, which were considered by two collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor stationed respectively between the bench and the guests of the sector and (the second) in the midfield”.

Same penalty for Salernitana “for having, during the match, thrown some firecrackers, flares and smoke bombs into the stadium, which also indicates that the first firework was launched, in the 37th of the first half, near a host; the penalty was reduced by Article 29, paragraph 1, the letter b) CGS”.

On the other hand, AC Milan received a fine of 5,000 euros “for throwing objects of various kinds into the stadium during the match by its supporters; reduced penalty according to Article 29, paragraph 1, letter b).