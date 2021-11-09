November 9, 2021

Forza Horizon 5, Steam users complain about crashes and incompatibility with some steering wheels - Nerd4.life

November 9, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 I’ve had cheers from everyone who’s been playing it for a while, but that shouldn’t deprive us of problems emerging, especially for some PC gamers. The game seems to suffer from Collide Some configurations continue, making it impossible to play. There will be too incompatibility With popular wheels, such as Logitech’s G23, that are included in the list of supported wheels.

more than bad reviews Steam should focus on these two aspects. In particular, when reading those about crashes, we learn that users often talk about not being able to start the game with GeForce 2080. It is clear that there may be issues with this GPU.

However, Playground Games will likely release avatars soon Repair to fix everything an insect have found. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 climbs up the rankings of the most played titles on Steam, having already reached the twelfth place (at the time of writing), and at the same time it is a bestseller in the world rankings. In short, success, at least in terms of launch, is now evident.

If you are interested in learning more about the game, read our Forza Horizon 5 review, in which we wrote:

The tradition of star rating for the Playground Games series continues here on our pages: also for this Forza Horizon 5 game, we feel entitled and compelled to give a rating very high to underline the value of the class without macroscopic defects and this seems to confirm for the umpteenth time the great competence of the development team This. If you are looking for an action packed arcade racing game, with rich multiplayer, massive amount of content and amazing technical component, you have finally found it.

