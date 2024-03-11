March 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Security of new home and friends

Security of new home and friends

Noah French March 11, 2024 1 min read

Chiara Ferragni She is in New York, USA for work and is far away from her, almost “ex” husband Fedes. The two clashed after a heated argument during a Valentine's Day party, but relations between the two were already frozen. “We are facing a crisis that is a little harder than other times,” Ciara said during an interview with Fabio Fazio without going further, but the two talk and talk because they love and respect each other. According to some rumours, Ferragni is looking for a place outside of Italy to stay away from rumours, and the choice may fall on America, where the businessman has a lot of support from his circle of friends. .

Love for Feddes and Vittoria and Leon

Fedes returns to his roots, Rojano's rapper with out-of-the-box songs. He seems to have returned to live in his loft in the Navigli area of ​​Milan, but his love for Leon and Vittoria leads him to always be a loving father, preventing them from feeling some discord between the two children. Parents and two families.

Today, March 10, despite the bad weather, the father and children went to the stadium to support Milan, and Ciara is still in the Hamptons, perhaps, looking for a home for herself and the children.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article
Leggo.it

See also  Biden said Obama wants to run again in the U.S. election 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Iran, US and EU diplomats warn of nuclear weapons: What's happening

March 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Live Weather News – Lots of snow in the Alps, even at low altitudes. Situation and evolution in the next few hours « 3B Meteo

March 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

From Piedmont to Veneto, ARPA signs

March 9, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Security of new home and friends

March 11, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Nothing will be the same as before, details

March 11, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Matteo Garrone did not win the Oscar for Best International Picture with I Captain. “Happy to be here” – Corriere.it

March 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

What is inside a black hole? The shocking answer

March 11, 2024 Karen Hines