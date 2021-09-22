Second day to buy Emilia-Romagna 2021 educational tours









Educational tours continue for the 26th edition of BUY Emilia Romagna, the regional tourism exchange organized by Confcommercio Emilia Romagna in collaboration with APT Servizi and Destinations: on the second day, more than 60 international tour operators from all European countries, the United States, Canada, South America, Russia and India participated. The tour cameras, broadcast live from FICO – Eataly World, focused on the wide offer of the regional region in terms of active holidays dedicated to health and wellness and on the many opportunities that Emilia Romagna can offer to lovers of excursions and tourism. With an overview of the many exciting regional routes.

The starting point for the first educational tour was the singularity of Comacchio, a perfect synthesis of art and history immersed in the surroundings of Po Delta Park. The town is an ideal starting point for boat trips and cycling tours in the midst of nature. , along paths that can lead visitors to Mesola and Goro or to the beaches of the coast where they can devote themselves to relaxation and summer sports. The spotlight will then be on active holiday proposals in Cervia and Milan Marittima: from Nordic walks between the sea and pine forests, to water sports, and horseback riding, to trekking on two wheels in the parks and hills of the region. But there are many opportunities for bicycle enthusiasts that Romania has offered to international tour operators: from the roads in the territory of Imola (the 2020 World Road Championship champion) and Faenza, to the itinerary that runs along the Lamon River, to the Alpaco bicycle route that unites Alfonsín, Banjacavalo and Constellations, to Paths between rivers, canals and countryside to discover the hidden beauty of the region. There is also a space for the unique show that Emilia Romagna dedicates to golf enthusiasts and lovers of excursions with Via dei Gessi and Calanchi.

The second educational tour is devoted to the proposals developed for a tourism dedicated to an immersion between nature and history: in the center, the various walking opportunities that Emilia Romagna offers to hikers of all ages and levels of readiness. The highlight is, first of all, on Via Francigena which sees Piacenza and the surrounding area as the hero of a thousand-year-old route, and on Via degli Abati (also known as “Francigena di Montagna”), with its 190 km connecting Pavia to Pontremoli. Along the Trebia Valley, allowing you to discover the charming village of Popio and the Monastery of San Columbano. Numerous proposals, with the possibility of combining a passion for hiking and cycling, also in the region of Modena and Bologna, with the recently opened Ciclovia del Sole and with the many paths that start or cross the regional capital as Via degli Dei, the Wool and Silk Route and the Via Mater Dei the last one. Finally, there is also room for Romania, with its evocative Via dei Gessi, Calanchi and Cammino di Dante, which can also be traveled by bike and on horseback.

Educational tours continue today, Wednesday, September 22nd, with a focus on art cities, UNESCO heritage, and the myriad cultural, artistic and recreational proposals that the region can express.

For more information, visit the website www.buyemiliaromagna.it