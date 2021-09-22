“The real comparison, not the facade” – Turin Today

“ We hope that the next administration will establish a real confrontation and not a confrontation with the unions This is the appeal made by the Secretary-General of Oel Piemonte Gianni Cortez, On behalf of the three trade unions ( CGIL, CISL and UIL ) who faced this afternoon candidates for mayors Paolo Damlano and Stefano Lo Russo NS Valentina Sjanja On the subject of employment. The lack of work and instability in particular, according to a survey conducted by the three trade unions, is the main concern of nearly 70% of the Turin population. Pollution follows, with only 34%.

Cortez explained that the priority at the moment is “u Simplifying the procedures for implementing projects with resources coming from Europe. , emphasizing how Youth unemployment in our region is 30.3%, in the Deep South, while only 60% of young people find work after graduation. “.

“ the job – Lo Russo commented – It must be the priority of our lands, because it gives dignity to people. It is up to officials to put businesses and workers in a position to restart the economy A. “On the commitment to the green lane, the center-left candidate commented:” We do not speculate on the health of Italians: we are on the side of health workers in the fight against the epidemic. A vaccine is the only way out of the crisis “.

“I am not applying for mayor to teach everyone how to work – Damilano confirmed instead -, But to put together the best resources of our land to change the world. We should try to build many companies from 10-50 people that will give us the strength to face any economic crises in the future“.Then the center-right candidate returned to relaunch the theme of the urban monorail that cuts a semicircular route from Mirafiori to Corso Grosseto. To fund the same citizens through”Bonds, which can be guaranteed by EIB funds, giving them the possibility of obtaining even a meager income“.

Sganga: “Tax exemption for those doing business”

“This city has many privileges and invitations – Emphasis on M5S municipal candidate Valentina Sjanga – But we must communicate with each other.” The topic of work is central and among the priorities that unite all political forces – added pentastellata, referring to her being the daughter of a CISL trade unionist- We think heavy taxes for those who do business and for those who work, as long as they are fair and well paid. Turin is a city in difficulties, but it must stop believing that it is in decline“.