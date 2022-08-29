Healthy habits are the pillars of a pomace life, but they are equally essential in preventing cancer. For example, a balanced diet helps in promoting the proper functioning of the immune system. It is estimated that half of all cancer cases can be predicted and avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle. In this article we include a list of healthy people Habits Reported by the science of preventing cancer.

Cancer risks: Here are 5 healthy habits that will help you prevent it

The secret is to act on potentially cancerous cells, but also on those that surround them, or the tumor microenvironment, as well as knowing and avoiding factors that can support their emergence. According to researchers from the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (USA), genetic factors are responsible for 5-10% of cancers, while environmental causes cause about 90%.

As a result, a large part of cancers can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle. One of the most harmful habits for health is smoking, as it is a cause of many diseases, including cancer. The World Health Organization estimates that 22% of cancer deaths are attributed to this insidious habit. Quitting smoking is not easy, but it is the right decision, even if it is not often easy to make. A healthy diet is another essential pillar of healthy living, but it is also important in preventing cancer.

A balanced diet ensures the regular functioning of the immune system. Studies on the positive effects of consuming fruits and vegetables show that they are very important in the fight against cancer, as they provide nutrients that help repair damaged cells.

Therefore, it is necessary to eat at least five servings a day. Maintaining a healthy weight throughout your life is very important. Overweight and obesity increase the risk of cancer and relapse, as they cause low-grade systemic inflammation characterized by elevated inflammatory cytokines.

Exercising is one of the healthiest habits you can adopt. It improves cardiovascular health, burns extra calories and helps prevent various diseases, including cancer. Finally, it is very important to try to get rid of stress. Among the environmental factors that cause stress we find psycho-emotional factors that can also activate a pathological process.

