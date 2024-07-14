Rome, Saturday evening in the subway from the Far West: a huge fight between pickpocket gangs, a tourist kidnapped and beaten

A chain snatch, a beating on a mutinous pickpocket, and then a huge fight between the gangs. An evening of casual madness on Saturday 13 July in the Rome subway. The riot broke out at Barberini station in the center of the capital around 8pm. As reconstructed Corriere della Sera, it all started when a foreign tourist was caught in a robbery attempt. The man would have rioted, but his accomplices would have come to the side of the pickpocket, who would have beaten the unfortunate man, perhaps sprayed him with pepper spray. Shortly after, a fight breaks out between the now active gang and another rival pickpocket gang. All South Americans, the testimonies agree. According to Anza, some people entered a metro carriage in Barberini and the Maxi-Riz exploded there, involving about twenty people. Many passengers reported that their money, wallets or cell phones were stolen. It is certain that the police force had to intervene with guards and ambulances to quell the riots. The attack forced the entire station to shut down for about 40 minutes, much needed to restore order and calm. There did not appear to be any significant injuries, but Saturday evening was another episode of depravity in the tunnels of the Rome Metro. We are now counting surveillance footage from Barberini station cameras to identify those responsible for the maxi-fight.

