Savings - Il Sole 24 ORE

July 2, 2022

To get an idea of ​​how to protect themselves from tax authorities in the event of “censorship” and how to avoid behavior that could inadvertently end up in the revenue stream, the public will be able to ask expert questions directly on Il Sole 24 Ore’s LinkedIn and Facebook channels.

During the week, signals arrived from the Ministry of Economy regarding the use of data by the Financial Department by decree. This is an important turning point because it is intertwined with two important developments in the tax system: the ever-increasing expansion of data subject to disclosure to the Revenue Agency and the development of forms of artificial intelligence that allow new possibilities to “explore” the same data, in ways that go beyond the interweaving that could have been implemented thus far.

The topic will be explored during the Plus24 webinar which will be followed up on the website and social channels (Linkedin and Facebook) at Sole 24 Ore, Monday 4 July at 12:30.

The event hosted by Plus24 journalist, Antonio Cression, attorney, will be in attendance. Antonio YorioLegal Partner, Tax Litigation Division and Attorney. Laura Ambrosijoint response. Legalitax Tax Litigation Division.

To also get an idea of ​​how to protect yourself from the tax authorities in case of “omissions” and how to avoid behaviors that may inadvertently end up in the revenue stream, during the live broadcast the audience will be able to ask questions to experts on social channels (Linkedin and Facebook) from Sole 24 Or.

