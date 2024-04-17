Sanchez celebrates the “Spanish miracle” approved by the International Monetary Fund. “We are the second fastest growing advanced economy.”

Unlike the Italian economy, according to the International Monetary Fund, the Spanish economy has been and will remain in good shape. According to the latest estimates, Iberian GDP in 2024 will expand by 1.9%, more than double the eurozone average and almost three times that of Italy. In 2025, there is a further acceleration of +2.1%, still leading the countries […]

Unlike Italy, according to the International Monetary Fund. The Spanish economy is thriving and will continue to be thriving. According to the latest estimates, Iberian GDP in 2024 will expand by 1.9%, more than double the eurozone average and almost three times that of Italy. In 2025, further acceleration to +2.1%, always leading among the euro countries. Therefore, the Prime Minister's satisfaction is justified Pedro Sanchez Who says today: “If the United States leads the global economy, Spain leads Europe's growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025,” he writes on X.

Read also Economy and lobby By Vue Q. Powell (Federal Reserve) freezes the markets: “The cuts are longer than expected.” Lagarde: If there are no surprises, the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in June

The forecasts for Spain and the United States are the only ones that have been improved compared to the forecasts published last January. The Spanish Prime Minister said that in 2025, “we will become the second fastest growing advanced economy in the world.” “The government's measures are successful… From businessmen, unions, male and female workers, Sanchez points out that we are moving in the right direction. there The unemployment Growth is still high, but the IMF expects a decline from 12.1% in 2023 to 11.6% this year and then to11.3% in 2025. Unlike Italy or France, Spain roughly falls within the European deficit criteria. The deficit this year is expected to reach 3.1% of GDP. Next is 3% debt It is expected to decrease from 106.3% in 2024 to 104.9% of GDP in 2025.