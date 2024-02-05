OECD confirms growth forecasts for Italy: 2024 +0.7%, 2025 +1.2%

Rome, February 5. (askanews) – The OECD reaffirms Italy's economic growth forecasts: GDP is expected to grow by 0.7% this year and accelerate to more than 1.2% in 2025. The estimates in the interim update are consistent with those indicated in the report . Economic forecasts for last November 29, which were also confirmed in the Italian economy report published by the OECD on January 22.

At the same time, the Parisian body revised downward its economic growth forecast for the entire eurozone, to 0.6% this year (0.3 percentage points lower than in November) and 1.3% next year (0.2 percentage points lower). For Germany, after minus 0.1% of GDP in 2023, an increase of 0.3% is expected this year (0.3 percentage points lower than November) and 1.1% the following year (-0.1 points). For France, growth of 0.6% this year (-0.2 points lower) and 1.2% next year (unchanged compared to November). The strongest growth forecasts for Spain are for 1.5% this year (plus 0.1 point) and +2% next year (unchanged figure).