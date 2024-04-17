Strawberry Mascarpone Cake, with just 3 ingredients puts a spring-scented dessert on the table

A simple dessert, with few ingredients, it is the best in season for a post-meal dessert. Strawberry and mascarpone cake.

And yet we are getting ever closer Hot seasondesire Sweet canon After lunch or dinner, he never fails to call us Palate. Obviously this should be said for science, in the cold and hot seasons we will tend to prefer various types to sweet.

In winter, for example, our palates will seem more eager to eat Sweet warmmay contain chocolateit is often not recommended in the summer because it causes heat, while on the contrary, in the summer we will be more willing to eat ice cream, even chocolate, or in any case Sweet cold.

Anyway, it's always a good homemade cake Attractive H With good gradewhatever he does heat s Fredo. In fact, we can say it's a great way to start the day Served for breakfast. Even as a snack, it has its own reasons.

We are now about to see a very excellent recipe, which requires very little exhaustion H pace. Perfect for all people whose days are constantly marked Accelerates It's yes Rhythms more than ever feverish. In fact, we think it's enough that we can just put it on the table Just a few ingredients.

Strawberry and mascarpone cake, a simple dessert

We're talking about a few ingredients Which is usually used for Preparing dessert Very natural, but it will be easier to find and assemble. The basic ingredients that make up its spirit are Strawberry, an egg H Mascarpone.

So we need 500 grams of Mascarpone30 grams Strawberry140 grams Farina 00,3 Medium eggs At room temperature, 120 gr sugarFlavor 1 Lemonseeds Vanilla bean As desired, and finally, at your discretion, decorate with powdered sugar. So we can start preparing it.

Proceed with preparation

In the planetary mixer we put an egg with what sugar And we start banging hard with each other Electric whisks So we get Homogeneous compound H frothy. We also continue the process by adding del Mascarpone. Still whisking and adding slowly Farinathe Lemon peel Hey Vanilla seeds.

Let's wash them well Strawberry And cut it into pieces. Now add the strawberry pieces to the mixture and combine everything with top to bottom movements. We line the cake tray with baking paper Diameter 22 cm Then we pour the dough and flatten it well with flour SpatulaSo let's cook it in the oven 170°C for 40 minutes. Finally, take it out of the oven and serve it at room temperature.