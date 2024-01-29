Samsung: Self-repair program extends to entertainment devices

Only in the middle of last year Samsung It also announced a self-reform program for ItalyIt is a service that allows end consumers to purchase spare parts to repair their devices. Recently, the South Korean company Extend the program to foldable and entertainment devices in the United States, significantly expanding repair options for its customers.

The company works with many distributors globally to provide step-by-step guides that allow users to repair their products, along with the necessary parts of course. Over time, folding models like these have been added to the list of portable devices for which replacement parts are available Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 And the series Galaxy Book2.

And now the category has been added as well Home entertainment Which provides new parts for home listening and display products, including projectors Freestyle 2a generation. Furthermore, the range of spare parts available for mobile devices already included in the program has also been expanded.

Users on phones and tablets will be able to fix the following: Speakers, SIM tray, side buttons (on/off and volume), as well as display, rear windows and charging ports. In addition to spare parts, it is also possible to purchase specific tools, so as to get everything you need in one direct purchase.

“We know that consumers want reliable, affordable repair options to keep their devices running. This expansion is another way Samsung is demonstrating its continued commitment to providing our customers with choice“He announced Mark WilliamsVice President of Customer Care, Samsung Electronics America.

Currently, expansion is planned only in the United States, through cooperation with Includes supply chain solution. However, as happened last year, Samsung will almost certainly collaborate with European partners to offer the same services in our territories as well.

We remind you, in fact, that The self-repair program is also active in Italy. All spare parts currently marketed in our country are available through Custom websitefrom which you can also purchase tool kits and consult self-repair guides.