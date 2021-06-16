June 16, 2021

The Little Mermaid outbreak: 20 confirmed cases. Sweeping tests and 84 people in quarantine

Lorelei Reese June 16, 2021

Maximum preparedness and a lot of commitment, by the ATS and the municipality of Trinità d’Agultu, trying to contain coronavirus cases, which have now reached 20 in the territory, with 84 people in quarantine.

The spread of the international production troupe that was filming in the “Scallop” area began the remake of “The Little Mermaid”, the famous Walt Disney-produced film that in 1989 became a stunning international success.

Of the 20 officially registered cases of Covid 19, only 3 relate to residents, while the others relate to crew members and tourists. Therefore, the health authorities decided to conduct a mass screening of residents, tourists and hotel staff.

At the Trinity Center for Social Gathering, made available by the municipal administration, today ATS has conducted more than 300 molecular tests. The examination will continue at least until tomorrow.

Altogether, the ATS participates around ten units, including physicians and health personnel. Operations were monitored personally throughout the day by Dr. Marco Guido, Head of the Hygiene Service and Crisis Unit in Northern Sardinia.

“We are doing everything possible. – Trinità d’Agultu Mayor Giampiero Carta – commented – As management, we are working 24 hours a day, in perfect synergy with the ATS, to try to stop the outbreak. The situation seems to be under control, even if we have to wait for results The many tests done today. There is a logical apprehension in Trinita, but there is also determination on the part of the residents to overcome this bad moment. I am sure we will succeed – concludes the mayor – even if cases should increase.”

