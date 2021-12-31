Salernitana, the last hours of hope before elimination

Two purchase proposals

–

Then from Salerno notary Roberto Orlando, shortly after 2 pm, the trustees received another proposal sent by Neapolitan businessman Danilo Iervolino, founder and former president of the Pegaso Telematic University. His bid was ten million euros. Other binding suggestions may come soon. We expect that from Francesco Agnello (with four or five industrialists to back him), but also from Console & Partners on their behalf, however, it seems only from Toro Capital Luxembourg Fund and not Francesco Di Silvio, who would have gone far. The economic offer will be just over twenty million euros. In the meantime, a US fund is also checking the feasibility of the operation, and there may be another offer. FIGC is awaiting acceptance of a proposal by the Trustees to initiate a forty-five-day extension to complete the process, effectively ensuring continuity in football in Salernitana.