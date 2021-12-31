December 31, 2021

Start the New Year’s sales with up to 75% off various Nintendo Switch games – Nerd4.life

December 31, 2021

Nintendo welcomes 2022 with i New year sales DelElectronic shopwith many Nintendo Switch games on displayWith discounts of up to 75%. Among the titles in the promotion we also find Mario Golf: Super Rush, Neo: The World Ends With You and The Wither 3: Wild Hunt.

The new promotions include hundreds of Nintendo Switch games and should be able to cater to everyone’s taste. Find the full list of offers to this address Or by directly accessing the eShop from your console. The New Year Sale for the Nintendo Switch eShop will continue until January 12 2022.


Find one below Choose some promotions available:

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush – 47.99 euros (-20%)
  • Yoshi Crafted World – 39.99 euros (-33%)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Ultimate Edition – €34.99 (-30%)
  • Overcooked 2 – €6.79 (-75%)
  • The outside world – 23.99 euros (-60%)
  • Civilization VI – 8.99 euros (-70%)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Full Edition – €29.99 (-50%)
  • Moven Out – 6.24 euros (-75%)
  • Asterix and Obelix XLL 2 – 4.99 euros (-70%)
  • FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – € 19.99 (-50%)
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered – €8,99 (-70%)
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Ultimate Edition – €9.99 (-50%)
  • Bioshock group – 19.99 euros (-60%)
  • Dysco Elysium – The Final Cut – 25.99 euros (-35%)
  • NEO: The World Ends With You – €29.99 (-50%)

