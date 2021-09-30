Rossoneri team and stats

Starting today, eFootball is available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Konami’s new soccer game series, which has been renamed and changed to a free-to-play format, has started with a release that is not yet finished. It is more than just a demo with 2 playable modes: Quick match against CPU with only 9 teams and 7 stadiums available (Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Corinthians Paulista, Flamengo, Juventus. Manchester United, River Plate and San. Paulo, utilities The ones present are Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, e-football stadium), and an online match against other users. However, in the latter mode, there are also the rest of the teams that will be usable in the full game, including Milan.

Rossoneri, EA Sports’ premium partners and exclusive licensees to the FIFA series, appears under the name Milano RN, with a “fake” logo and jerseys. With future updates coming to eFootball, the series’ popular ‘Edit’ mode will also be reintroduced, allowing the user to import the correct name, logo and T-shirts. On the other hand, all the players, as shown in the pictures, all have their real names and almost all of the team members have the real face at stake (except for Junior Messias, Krunic and Plizzari, who have generic faces associated with them). Taking a look at the images below, which were taken straight from the PS4 system, we see that the strongest Rossoneri player in the squad is Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a rating of 85. He is followed by Casey (84) and Kjaer, Theo and Minyan (83).