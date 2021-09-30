There are some foods that can bring many benefits to our body. But in some cases, we find foods that can have the opposite effect and are not beneficial to our health. For example, we talked about this in “If you also fall into these categories, don’t eat too much fennel“.or we did the same by referring to another food that should be avoided in certain and specific situations. We can find all the information we need in our previous article”If you are also in this situation, never eat sausage. It can be dangerous to your healthToday we want to continue in this line, highlighting the problems that can arise with another particular food.

Be careful because if we have cardiovascular problems, we should absolutely reduce the consumption of this fish

Many of us, when we go to the supermarket, stop to look at the fish counter. Many like to buy carp when it is available. Certainly, in certain situations, this is a great option. In fact, this particular fish is rich in nutrients that can help our bodies very well. It suffices to mention, for example, the contribution of phosphorus to making our teeth and bones strong and healthy. Not to mention the vitamin B12 found in this particular food, which helps with metabolism and the formation of nucleic acids. The list may go on and on. But there are some physical circumstances in which it may be best to specifically reduce carp consumption. In fact, we must be careful because if we suffer from cardiovascular problems, we must completely reduce the consumption of this fish.

Here we must completely avoid eating carp despite its countless benefits on our health

We have highlighted all the nutrients of this delicious fish and how it can boost the health of our bodies. And everything that has been reported remains true. But there are situations when it is better to leave this particular food in the supermarket counter and choose an interesting option. Such as experts In fact, we should avoid eating carp in certain situations. Although this fish is good, it has a high cholesterol content. So, certainly, for those who have problems related to this area, it is not the optimal choice. We recommend, in general, a maximum of 200 mg per day for those with cardiovascular problems. Above all, it would be best to speak to your doctor to understand whether it is appropriate to put it on our table.