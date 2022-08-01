Rome, the hourglass started in Wijnaldum: complete agreement and near landing – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma Calcio – Interviews, photos and video

“When she arrives Wijnaldum? Not even the time to ask how you’re doing or where you’re going on vacation. The first question about Jenny that took the place of a name for the time being Dybala In bars, chats and social networks of Rome. The answer is yes. “almost”. Yes, because the agreement with Paris Saint-Germain was determined a few days ago and yesterday also I found the last word on the details of the Dutchman’s engagement. In fact, today is expected to be the deadline of July 31 which brought 3 million bonuses to Wijnaldum from PSG and allowed Roma to save a month’s stipend. All according to plan.

Mourinho’s dream midfielder will arrive on loan with the right to substitute a 10 million dollars Which becomes an obligation in the event of a Champions League appointment and based on not so high impressions. The salary of 7 million will be paid and will pass for the first year in 40% of Psg With the player who lost the personal rewards. In the coming years, the edict of growth will take care of him. In short, a perfect operation for Rome. Which required a few more days. But let’s go back to the question of the month: “When will Wijnaldum arrive?”. The player is already in his hand and is shivering at the gate. He might come down early tomorrow morning With attached medical examinations on Wednesday at the latest. Then immediately on the field with Shakhtar on August 7. In short, it’s really a matter of hours. Activate the hourglass.