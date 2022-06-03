Andrea Bocelli is the guest of the Queen, the only Italian singer in the concert of Elizabeth II

Andrea Bocelli Saturday 4 June will be the only Italian singer to take the stage Buckingham Palace As part of the festivities Platinum Jubilee subordinate Queen Elizabeth, which marks the seventieth anniversary of his rule. Tenor will be performed during the event The platinum party at the palacean exceptional global event featuring over 200 accredited newspapers from every continent and broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 in the UK and on ABC News in the US.

Besides Bocelli, he was among the great stars of Planetary Music Elton JohnAnd the rotation rotationAnd the Alicia keysAnd the Craig DavidAnd the Diana RossAnd the The Queen + Adam LambertAnd the Rod Stewart And important names in the field of entertainment and sports including David BeckhamAnd the David AttenboroughAnd the Stephen FryAnd the Julie Andrews And the royal balletin addition to the cast of musicals London West End and 75 items fromHouse orchestra.

During the two-and-a-half hours of the live concert, more than 30 artists will climb on the three stages prepared for the event. The evening will revolve around global themes born or developed during his reign with extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions spanning fashion, sports, the environment and 70 years of pop music and musicals.

This isn’t the first time Bocelli has been invited to a real event. The tenor sang at Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday celebrations, Al Varied royal performance (three times), and recently, al royal wedding principles Eugenie And the Jack Brooksbank.

With a career spanning over a quarter century, Andrea Bocelli is one of the most famous singers in modern history. He has performed for four presidents of the United States of America, three popesThe royal family and many prime ministers. She sang at the ceremonies of the Olympic Games, the European Football Association Championship and world fairs.

He has won a Golden Globe, seven British Classic Awards, and seven World Music Awards for his account, as well as A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Andrea Bocelli until the end of the year is busy with a world tour that will also have two dates in Italy, on July 7 in Parma (Palace Ducale) and on July 28 in Theater of Silence in Lajaticoin the province of Pisa, a building erected by order of the singer himself, in the city that gave birth to him.