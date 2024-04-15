April 16, 2024

Rome, Ndika discharged from hospital: clinical picture compatible with thoracic trauma

Karen Hines April 16, 2024 1 min read

After 24 hours of great fear of the disease he suffers from Ivan Ndika During the second half of the match between Udinese and Roma, the Giallorossi club issued a statement updating the health condition of the defender: “After severe pain in the front of the heart and unspecified changes on the electrocardiogram performed in the first emergency room of the stadium, the player Ivan N. Deka was transferred to a hospital.” Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine.

Level I and II cardiac scans were performed and were negative for heart disease.
In light of the most recent tests performed in the morning, the clinical picture is consistent with a chest injury with minimal left pneumothorax. The player has been discharged from hospital and will undergo further tests in Rome. Roma Club would like to thank Udinese Calcio and the referee for their great professionalism and availability. Barreto, the fans present at the Udine Stadium and the medical and healthcare staff at the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine. “Together, in those moments of excitement and fear, we demonstrated the values ​​of sport and put the protection of life first.”

