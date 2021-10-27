Quartararo Motorcycles puts an end to the era of Spanish rule: it was the longest in history

Fabio Quartararo’s 2021 World Championship ends an era that began in 2012, with Jorge Lorenzo’s second MotoGP title. Since then, Spain has claimed the championships by beating the all-Italian record

By assigning the 2021 MotoGP World Championship to Fabio Quartararo, the era of Spanish dominance in the First Division ends. The Frenchman’s victory breaks a streak that began in 2012 with second world champion Jorge Lorenzo, a dominance that has continued until last year thanks to the contribution of champions such as Marc Marquez and Joan Mir (as well as Majorcan himself, the crowned. Once again the much-talked-about 2015 King of MotoGP, Yamaha Center last before Quartararo solo). With nine consecutive world titles, Spain currently holds the absolute record for the 500/MotoGP race, a record snatched in 2019 from an all-Italian duo…

previous record – In fact, the spell was already broken in Austin, at the end of the Grand Prix of the Americas: eighth place Joan Mir, the 2020 champion and the only Spaniard until that time contending for the title, had made a sporting decision to exit the championship. The scene of the world champion race. Thus also the end of Spanish domination, which yesterday officially gave way to the indomitable joy of Quartaro. The first nine consecutive titles signed by Champions Marquez (6), Lorenzo (2) and Mir (1), the World Cup record in a row was the king of Italy, thanks to the remarkable composition formed by Giacomo Agostini and MV Agosta: between 1966 and 1972 Menu The home of Cascina Costa has won all seven editions of the World 500 Championship, surpassing the previous British record by four titles one behind the other. See also Anterselva ranks fourth in Bois

The era of the Americans – Thanks to the Ago line, Italy is still second only to this particular ranking, with the United States completing the podium. The golden age of American riders began in the late 1970s, when many stars and talents began arriving from abroad able to spoil the cards in the European-led World Championships. Roberts, Spencer, Lawson, Renee and Schwantz dictated the law from 1978 to 1993, winning 13 titles in 16 years, but the Italian couple Lucchinelli first thought of “spoiling” an all-American party.hook (Champion in the 81-82 biennium) then Australian Wayne Gardner (1987). These interruptions reduced the number of consecutive world championships won by American drivers to six: two with Eddie Lawson (1988-1989), three with Wayne Rainey (1990-1992) and one with Kevin Schwantz (1993).

Australia drop from podium – Off the podium, in fourth place, we find Australia. With one man in charge – obviously Mick Doohan – winning five consecutive titles from 1994 to 1998, an overwhelming dominance that predicted the opening of a Russian era by a few years. Valentino, 500 champion in 2001 and then a four-stroke MotoGP from 2002 to 2005, won the world title five times in a row, giving Italy their best consecutive streak since Ajo. But Nikki Hayden’s victory in 2006 caused a setback that prevented Casey Stoner’s first position in 2007 without female doctor To continue further, thus aiming to undermine Lovere’s champion’s record.

Great Britain, what music! – In the ranking by countries for consecutive titles, it is necessary to allocate a space for Great Britain, which despite the “only” four consecutive world championships in the 500 has been widely dominated especially in the first fifteen years of the world championship. Poker of aces formed by Leslie Graham, Jeff Duke, John Surtees and Mike Hailwood won 13 titles from 1949 to 1965: only the “interventions” of Italians Liberati, Maciti and Rhodesia Hawking do not allow Union Jack to wave over the absolute Queen class record. But for the motorcycles on the other side of the canal, there is another mockery: between the three Surtees (1958-1960) and four Hailwood (1962-196) titles, there is the success of Gary Hocking, a native of what was then Rhodesia and today we call Zimbabwe. Hawking grew up in the African country, was of obvious British ancestry, and was also born in the Welsh city of Carlon: if his surname was attributed to the United Kingdom, there would be eight consecutive British titles, which is enough to take Italy out of the second. . absolute position. See also 5-3 against Croatia in extra time, Fabian on the field in the second half

October 26 – 20:21

